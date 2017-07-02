Pabst Racing Announces Calvin Ming (Guyanese) for The 2017 Usf2000 Championship

Find more about Weather in Georgetown, GY
Submitted by Press Release on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 15:14
Pabst Racing of Wisconsin USA announced today that 21-year-old Calvin Ming has signed to drive in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda for 2017.  Ming will drive the #22 Pabst Racing entry during the fourteen-round season.

Born in Guyana, South America, Ming began his racing career at the age of six and became a karting champion by 2012. His extensive racing experience includes Skip Barber, Formula 1600 and, most recently, the FIA Formula 4 Series in Mexico. In 2016, he won four F1600 races in the United States, proving he’ll be one to watch in 2017. Currently residing in Miramar, Fla., Ming studies Civil Engineering at Florida International University.

For 2017, Ming will compete in both the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda as well as the FIA Formula 4 Championship where he has already accumulated three wins and currently leads the championship.

With the start of the USF2000 Championship quickly approaching, Ming’s head start is sure to aid in his goals in the States.

“My goals for this season are to learn as much as I can from the Pabst Racing team about the new Tatuus USF-17 chassis, as well as learn all the new tracks,” said Ming.  “But also, my goal is to win the championship.  At the end of the year, if I can pick up wins and podiums, I will call it a successful year.”

Ming is an advocate for road safety in collaboration with the Alicia Foundation in Guyana and was recently recognized as an ambassador of Guyana for his steady growth in motorsport. Sponsors include Mings Products & Services Limited and APAN.

The season will begin with an official series test on February 28th at Homestead, Florida. 

