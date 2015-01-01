Motor Racing Ace David Reid Passes on

Submitted by Press Release on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 12:38

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my brother-in-law David Macgregor Reid who lost the race with cancer early this morning. David will be remembered as one of the early members of GMRC. In those days leather “lumber-jacks” and dungarees were the "protective clothing on South Dakota Circuit. Competing as #12 he will be remembered on his Kawasaki tussling with the likes of Max Jardim, Hillary Jardine, the Ten Pow brothers, Frankie Vieira, Johnny Tyrell, Frank Van Sertima , Eric Vieira and Da Costa Jones. His constant battles with Johnny Tyrell, Van Sertima and Frankie Vieira brought the crowds to their feet. Johnny Tyrell beat him to the pole a few weeks ago. On 4 wheels David also raced a Ford Cortina GT and Dodge Avenger.

David was the first designated rider for the Kawasaki A1R 250 from Sanbach Parker but was hurt in a practice fall and it then was given to DaCosta Jones for the race meet.

David lost his final race. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Article contributions from his relatives, friends Crispin Ferreira and Julio Thijs.