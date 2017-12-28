Guyana’s Legendary Former Motor Racing Champion Johnny Terrill Dies

Submitted by Maggie Reece on Fri, 12/29/2017 - 16:50

Johnny (Frank) Terrill the legendary motor racing champion of the 1950s and 1960s passed away on December 28, 2017.

Terrill worked at Cable and Wireless earlier in his career but later moved to live outside of Toronto, Ontario Canada

During the late 1950s Johnny Terrill ruled the track on his two stroke Husqvarna. Then came the four stroke Hondas in the 1960s. Johnny switched to the Honda 250cc and won against the 350cc and 500cc BSAs and Nortons. He raced with the likes of Eric Vieira (Guyana), DaCosta Jones (Trinidad & Tobago).

Johnny Terrill a true motor racing legend, may his soul rest in eternal peace. Our condolences to his family, friends and the entire motor racing community.