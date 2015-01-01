Calvin Ming Wins Again in Mexico

Submitted by Stanley Ming on Sat, 05/20/2017 - 19:33

During the Saturday morning qualifying session for the 7th. round of the Mexican FIA F4 series at the San Luis Potosi circuit, Calvin Ming finished in P1, with a time of 1 min. 13.924 sec. Moises De La Vara in P2 with 1 min. 14.005 sec. and Alex Carreno in P3 with 1 min. 14.487 sec.

Starting race #1 from the pole position, Calvin led the race from the start to the finish, with Moises finishing in P2, a mere 0.392 sec. behind, and Alex in P3, 8.013 sec. behind.

The race was run over the 2.3 kms. long circuit with 10 turns, for 22 laps which lasted for approximately 30 minutes. The race was accident free.