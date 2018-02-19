Bristow Secures Five-Year Contract in Guyana

Submitted by Press Release on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:07

HOUSTON, TEXAS, February 19, 2018 – Bristow U.S. LLC today announced that it has secured a multi-year contract to provide helicopter offshore crew change and search and rescue (SAR) services to support ExxonMobil in Guyana. The five-year deal, which is a renewal of an existing contract, commenced on January 1, 2018.

“We are honored to continue to serve ExxonMobil in this region and appreciate their continued confidence in Bristow,” said Kade Monlezun, senior manager, business development. “This contract is the result of our team’s proven dedication to delivering exceptional aviation solutions.”

Based out of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, located near the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Bristow will operate three existing Leonardo AW139 helicopters.

“The contract is strategically important for Bristow as the company continues to pursue additional growth opportunities in the region,” said Monlezun. “Our greatest strength is our ability to be flexible and offer tailored cost effective solutions. We are more competitive and more responsive than ever before and our clients are rewarding us for it.”

