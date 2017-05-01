New Media Accreditation Criteria for Government Facilities

Submitted by Maggie Reece on Thu, 01/05/2017 - 22:09

The Government of Guyana has issued new criteria for media personnel security clearance at the Ministry of the Presidency offices and at State House.

According to a press release issued earlier today, “...the Ministry is aware that as of December 31, 2016, the last batch of media passes issued by the Government Information Agency (GINA) are no longer valid. It is for this reason that security personnel have been requesting other forms of nationally recognised photo identification such as national ID cards in order for access to be secured to the President's official place of residence”

The press release further stated “...the Ministry would like to assure members of the press, that once they are in possession of the 2017 media passes, the above requirement would no longer be necessary. Media Houses are urged to submit applications for media passes and accreditations via the GINA website at http://gina.gov.gy/media-accreditation-form as a matter of urgency”