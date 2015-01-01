Guyana My Homeland - Poem by Lloyd Marshall

Submitted by Press Release on Fri, 02/23/2018 - 08:19

Lloyd H. Marshall Guyana Airways Captain (Retd.) and Jet Aviation Pioneer is the author of this poem titled "Guyana My Homeland"

The poem was composed in Ulyanovsk, USSR in October 1985. Ulyanovsk is located on the Western bank of the Volga river, 430 miles Southeast of Moscow. From August to December 1985, I attended a TU154 Pilot Training programme in Ulyanovsk, for certification on that aircraft. The aircraft was bought by Guyana from the aircraft manufacturer, Tupelov through the Russian agency Avia Export.

The new Tu154M aircraft bearing Guyana Airways colours and a Guyana registration 8R-GGA, was flown to Guyana via Bucharest, Romania, / Keflavic, Iceland / and New York, U.S.A., by Captains Ferdi and Jujatu of Tarom Airlines, Romania and Captains Crawford and Marshall of Guyana Airways. Incidentally, the Tu154 was the only Jet aircraft operated by Guyana Airways to carry a Guyana Registration.

"Guyana My Homeland"

In silent moments

Pleasant thoughts of you

Softly enfold me

With a divine tenderness

Only the warmth of your nearness

Can surpass.

I think of you and my heart

Beats strong and loud

Like a newly strung Congo drum

Sending messages of love

Oh listen! Here they come

If living with you means dancing

We’ll dance through life

In a rapturous embrace that knows no end

If living with you means walking

We’ll walk your length and breadth

From inland to coast

With arms wrapped snugly around waists.

Last night I dreamt of the Essequibo

Running long and smooth and silent

Like a serpent,

Flowing with its secrets to the sea.

Today I recall your living rapids

And Kaieteur cascading and rushing

And foaming and tumbling,

Forever I will remember your mountains and hills

Bold and erect as sentries to protect

Your stretching coastal plains.

And how can I forget your thirsty savannahs

Growing green with the seasons rains?

I live loving your freshness!

The nourishing freshness of your fruit

The unbridled freshness of your freedom

The air after rain freshness

Of your laughter and friendship.

I live knowing your poverty

And I share your adversity

But I kneel to your ground

And l feel your abundant wealth,

Your diamonds unearthed, exposed

Shining bright and unbreakable hard

Reflecting always:

Freedom! Freshness! Friendship.