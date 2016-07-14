Vincent Anastasius Da Silva: January 22, 1951 - July 11, 2016

Submitted by Maggie Reece on Thu, 07/14/2016 - 23:25

Vincent "Sweetie Man" Da SIlva, Owner/Manager of Special Security Services passed away after a brief illness.

Vincent Anastasius Da Silva of South Road Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana was the son of the late Jose and Ursula Da SIlva. He was the husband of Donna Dias Da SIlva and father of Roseitta Da Silva, Nicole Melville and Vincent Da Silva.

Grandfather of Chad, Nika and Alec Melville, and Lilliand Da SIlva.

Brother of Dr. Jose D Silva, Elizabeth Da Silva Fredricks, Dr. Phillip Da Silva, Zorina Da SIlva, Marilyn Da SIlva Jones, Dr. Lionel Da Silva, Juliana Da Silva Hugh, Alexandria Da SIlva, Dr. Romeo Da SIlva and Peter Da Silva.

The Uncle of Tony, Jad, Jules and Julissa Fredericks, Dr. Chauntel Sosa, Jose Da Silva (Jnr.), Dr. Johan Da SIlva, Justin Da Silva, Dr. Natalie Da Silva Bogle, Dr. Shannon Da SIlva, Damion Da Silva, Gary Hugh, Fabian Hugh and Dr. Nancy Hugh Oswald, Nelson and Christine Jones, Kelly Charron, Kari Morales and Kimberley Ramcharran, Osmond Mack, Dr. Bernard Da Silva, Christopher, Alexander and Maria Da SIlva, Crystal and Fazal Habibullah, Alexis and Martina Da SIlva, Tiffany and Joanne Da Silva.

Great Uncle of 41 others.

Father-in-law of Wayne Melville, Reyond Abel and Jodi Da SIlva.

Brother-in-law of Ellen, Martin, Juliet, Judy, Julian, Anastasia, Richard, Valie, Johnny, Barbara, Robert, Larry, Sbrina, Mark, Agnes and Donna.

Cousin of Leslie, Maureen, Patricia, Patty, Reynold, Brian, Richard, and many more, too numerous to mention.

Close friend of Mr. and Mrs. Compton Bruton and many more.

And he enjoyed family ties with Elaine and Christine Da SIlva.

The funeral of the late Vincent Da Silva will take place on Friday July 15th July 2016 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Brickdam at 13:45 hrs, then to the Crematorium Gardens at the Le Repentir. No wreats by request. A collection will be taken in aid of the St. John's Bosco Boys' Orphanage.

May his soul rest in peace.