Donna A. London; Sunset - October 10, 2017

Submitted by Press Release on Wed, 10/11/2017 - 02:16

Donna A. (Shepherd) London, 60, died in her home on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, after a long illness. She leaves her husband of 37 years, Ivor C. London; her daughter, Astrid Walker and husband Fred of Upper Marlboro, MD; her son, Colin E. London of Worcester; five brothers, Leslie Cameron and his wife Hazel, Lloyd Hamilton and his wife Dionne, James Shepherd, Jr. and his wife Barbara, Eon Trotman and his wife Cassandra, Noel Shepherd; four sisters, Esther “Gem” Wilson, Jennifer Carmichael and her husband Dennis, Brenda Lester and her husband Frankie, Lilian Shepherd and her husband Neil; and many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Linden, Guyana, daughter of the late James E. Shepherd, Sr. and Evelyn E. (Nanton) Shepherd and came to the United States in 1978. She lived in Washington, DC before moving to Worcester in 1980. She graduated from high school in Georgetown, Guyana and from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester.

Donna worked for 34 years at Westboro State Hospital and Worcester State Hospital, 25 of those years as a registered nurse. She was a member of Northboro Seventh-day Adventist Church, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, and was both a member and treasurer of the Linden International Reunion Association.

She enjoyed traveling and visiting some of her favorite places, including Italy, Paris, Dubai and the Berkshires. She accomplished visiting all 50 states. She will be remembered for her love of children, and especially enjoyed those who could tie their own shoelaces.