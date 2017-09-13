Clarice Hyacinth Liverpool: 1928 - 2017

Submitted by Pamela Snow on Wed, 09/13/2017 - 20:01

Clarice was the daughter of William and Isabella McKenzie. She was born in Springlands, East Berbice. She was the youngest of the 3 children of William and Isabella McKenzie; Claude McKenzie and Joan McKenzie being the other two.

Clarice, like generations of West Indians before her came over to Britain in the fifties not knowing what to expect, but with the certainty that after five years she would have worked hard and saved enough to allow her to return to Guyana. It was at the end of the war and Britain was still in the grip of rationing such that the times were difficult for everyone. However, a great community developed black and white especially when she lived in Chelsea where food was limited and everyone looked out for each other. She worked at several places where she made friends for life. She was a woman who supported her family and friends and was an awesome parent and person.

She never made it back to Guyana but she captured the sentiment of her youth there in a poem she wrote.

I would like to be ten again.

Climbing trees, fishing, paddling, running through the orchards. Tasting all the fruits.

Feeling the windin my face. Just being free. No care. No problems. Just peace and solitude.

Clarice Liverpool is survived by her children Pamela, Douglas, Diane, Derek, Karen and Bryan; also her grandchildren Naddine, Mark, Aaron, Miles and Casper; great grandchildren Kai and Tamae; and nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She outlived her sister Joan McKenzie and brother Claude McKenzie and is survived by her half-brother Hilbert McKenzie.

She will be sorely missed.

Service was held on 9th May 2017 at Putney Vale Crematorium, Stag Lane, Wimbledon, London