Annetha Hall, Making a Difference

Annetha M. Hall born in the UK to Guyanese parents who migrated to the England in 1960, has been a major contributor to the strategies and success of several non-profit organizations in the Washington DC area since 1980.
Annetha is currently beginning her second term as Chair of the board of directors of Collington Episcopal Life Care a Kendal affiliate in Mitchellville, Maryland; she has served on the Collington board for 13 years. She is also on the Corporate board of the Kendal Corporation based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
Collington is a 125 acre plus Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) nestled in Mitchellville, Maryland. It is one of 13 affiliates across 8 states of the Kendal Corporation. Kendal with revenue of over $1.2 Billion is a leading, not-for-profit provider of senior living communities, programs, and services that advocates for and empowers older adults to achieve their full potential grounded on the principles of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), Kendal aspires to transform the experience of aging, guided by Kendal’s Values and Practices.
Annetha was Chair of the Board of Collington when they renegotiated their assets and financing that propelled them out of the financial downturn of 2008 and subsequently was one of the active participants in a team that negotiated an affiliation with Kendal Corporation that has provided efficiencies and support in numerous operational and marketing efforts. She has also served two terms as chair of the Collington’s strategic planning committee, her last term ending in fall 2017.
Annetha began her nonprofit career with the Epilepsy Foundation in Maryland in 1990 and moved to the Alzheimer's Association in 1996. She is currently the Director of Operations and Special Programs for the Association, and Director of Operations for AIM (Alzheimer's Impact Movement) the strategic partner of the Association. She served for a year as interim Vice President of the Public Policy Office in Washington DC.
Annetha has also served as a key strategist at for-profit Corporations in the Washington DC area and participates in speaking engagements in both for-profit and non-profit organizations.
Annetha and her parents relocated to Guyana in November 1974 and she attended Bishop’s High School from January to July 1975, she then moved to Queen’s College from September 1975 where she stayed until July 1978.
Annetha was married in June 1978 and moved back to England with her husband in August of the same year. Annetha, her husband, and daughter moved to the USA in 1986 to be near her parents who relocated from Guyana.
Annetha and her husband have been married for 39 years and are the proud parents of a daughter and son-in-law, and one grandchild.
Annetha attended East Surrey College and the University of Maryland. She has completed several classes and certificate/diploma programs in advanced management, leadership and project management.
