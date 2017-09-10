Annetha Hall, Making a Difference

Submitted by Maggie Reece on Mon, 10/09/2017 - 09:27

Annetha M. Hall born in the UK to Guyanese parents who migrated to the England in 1960, has been a major contributor to the strategies and success of several non-profit organizations in the Washington DC area since 1980.

Annetha is currently beginning her second term as Chair of the board of directors of Collington Episcopal Life Care a Kendal affiliate in Mitchellville, Maryland; she has served on the Collington board for 13 years. She is also on the Corporate board of the Kendal Corporation based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Collington is a 125 acre plus Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) nestled in Mitchellville, Maryland. It is one of 13 affiliates across 8 states of the Kendal Corporation. Kendal with revenue of over $1.2 Billion is a leading, not-for-profit provider of senior living communities, programs, and services that advocates for and empowers older adults to achieve their full potential grounded on the principles of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), Kendal aspires to transform the experience of aging, guided by Kendal’s Values and Practices.

Annetha was Chair of the Board of Collington when they renegotiated their assets and financing that propelled them out of the financial downturn of 2008 and subsequently was one of the active participants in a team that negotiated an affiliation with Kendal Corporation that has provided efficiencies and support in numerous operational and marketing efforts. She has also served two terms as chair of the Collington’s strategic planning committee, her last term ending in fall 2017.