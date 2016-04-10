Inaugural University of Guyana Fundraising Event in Washington Metro Area; Off to a Good Start

Submitted by admin on Tue, 10/04/2016 - 13:59

The University of Guyana’s Renaissance fundraising program held its first event in Washington DC, at the Taste of the Caribbean in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Saturday, October 1, 2016.

In spite of the poor weather conditions, 35 people were in attendance to hear UG Vice Chancellor and Principal, Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith talk about what he had learned since his installation in June, and his plans to bring the University of Guyana back to its former standard of excellence.

Dr. Griffith noted in his remarks that he had invited 45 people from around the world to become UG Ambassadors. He convened a meeting of those Ambassadors who travelled to Guyana (at their own expense) to discuss the future of UG. They toured the main and satellite campus’ of the university to see first hand the physical structure and challenges that are at hand. In addition, those ambassadors pledged resources in the form of financial assistance, equipment, books and their time to help support the re-emergence of UG as a premiere educational institute.

As he has done at other events, the Vice Chancellor inducted several new UG Ambassadors including:

Ralph Bazilio, CEO of Bazilio Cobb Associates

Dr. David Gooray, Cardiologist,

Dr. Edward Greene, United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for AIDS in the Caribbean

Lorraine Newton, RN, Entrepreneur, and Proprietor of A Taste of the Caribbean

Dr. John Sumner, Public Health Statistician

Aubrey Stephenson, CEO of Federal Management Systems, Washington, DC (in absentia)

During his remarks Dr. Griffith announced that Ambassador Ian Hall had accepted his invitation to serve as Convenor for the Washington Metropolitan area of the UG Renaissance Support Group. Hall will be joined by new Ambassadors Gooray and Sumner along with at large UG supporter Ms. Tracey Featherstone in the leadership of this group.

The Vice Chancellor encouraged the attendees and the new Support Group to “Dream Big and Do Big” in pursuit of their activities supporting the University of Guyana. Dr. Griffith explained that he has identified four critical need areas: Health Sciences (Medicine, Dentistry, Optometry, Public Health, Nursing, Pharmacy, Medical Technology), Natural Sciences (Biology, Chemistry, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics), Technology (Architecture, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering), and Law. He noted that while there were other areas of need within the UG structure, these four areas required immediate attention to ensure the viability of the institution. He also announced that Dr. Paloma Mohamed, has been appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor for Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement, a position created to enhance and coordinate the many fundraising efforts.

Dr. Griffith, Vice Chancellor and Principal, thanked Ambassador Ian Hall who spearheaded the event, and Ambassador Allison Skeete who assisted, and, new Ambassador Lorraine Newton who not only donated the facilities for the event but also underwrote a portion of the cost of the refreshments provided.

The event, slated to end at 8 pm, continued on until after 10 pm as attendees shared memories of U.G. and began discussions on next steps. It raised $1300 for the Vice Chancellor's fund; a stellar beginning of what is sure to be a long-term and crucial endeavor.